Dubón's infield single spoils Salt Lake no-hit bid

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Sacramento River Cats (38-51) narrowly avoided being no-hit by the Salt Lake Bees (42-47) on Monday, needing shortstop Mauricio Dubón's two out, eighth inning single to spoil the Bees' bid for history.

With a 1-2 count, Dubón chopped one to third baseman Kean Wong, and beat the throw for the River Cats' first hit. Center fielder Bryce Johnson doubled the hit total with a ninth-inning single.

The River Cats were previously no-hit by Salt Lake on July 28, 2009, when righty Sean O'Sullivan struck out seven while walking one.

Lefty Packy Naughton started the game for Salt Lake on Monday, throwing 3.2 scoreless with three punchouts before Jake Petricka (5-1) mowed down Sacramento with five strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Righty Jose Marte allowed the first hit, striking out four in 2.0 innings, before right-hander Ben Rowen finished off the shutout victory.

The first Sacramento hitter to reach base was third baseman Jason Vosler, who benefited from first baseman Jose Rojas' error in the fourth inning.

Right-hander Logan Ondrusek (0-0, 3.12) looks to continue his hot start to his Sacramento career with a win in Tuesday's series finale. He'll take on a Salt Lake TBD at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live on online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

In his first start since returning from the Olympics, Team USA silver medalist Scott Kazmir (2-2) struck out four while allowing four runs on three hits and three walks in 4.1 innings.

Righty Kervin Castro lowered his ERA to 3.23 with 2.0 perfect innings. He now has 52 strikeouts and a 1.23 WHIP in 39.0 innings.

