Chihuahuas' Rally Falls Short

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon but lost to the Reno Aces 10-7. The seven-run rally tied El Paso's season high for most runs in an inning.

Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, his 13th homer of the season and his second in as many games. El Paso starter Adrian Martinez allowed seven runs in three innings in his first appearance since arriving from Double-A San Antonio.

El Paso's Jose Azocar went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI and now has eight extra-base hits in his first eight Triple-A games. The Chihuahuas are now 4-2 in day games this season. Reno won four of the six games in the series. The Chihuahuas and Aces do not play again in 2021.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Team Records: Reno (53-37), El Paso (36-52)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

