Aces Escape El Paso with 10-7 Win

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Reno Aces avoid a split with the El Paso Chihuahuas, downing the home club, 10-7, and moving to 8-1-6 in six-game series this season.

Jake McCarthy registered his Triple-A West-leading sixth triple of the year, breaking the six-player tie atop the leaderboard. The speedy outfielder went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.

Juniel Querecuto extended his hitting streak to eight contests with his RBI single in the opening frame. The Aces' infielder has driven in 10 tallies to go along with five runs scored over the eight-game stretch.

Seth Beer went 2-for-4 at the dish and rattled off three RBIs against El Paso, logging seven in total through the six-game series.

Nick Heath jumped into the second-place tie for three-baggers in Triple-A West, recording his fifth triple of the year. The Aces jumped to 5-0 in games their outfielder reaches third base out of the batter's box.

Reno threatened in the opening frame with back-to-back walks to Alek Thomas and Cooper Hummel. Andrew Young broke through in the ensuing at-bat on an RBI single to left, bringing Thomas around to score for the second time in his Triple-A career and lifting the visiting club to a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, McCarthy lined a two-out, RBI triple to the left-center gap, increasing the Reno advantage to two, 2-0. Juniel Querecuto smacked a single to right, knocking in McCarthy and capping off the Aces' scoring in the first inning, 3-0.

Aces' starter Edgar Arredondo tossed a trio of scoreless frames to open the contest. Against El Paso this series, the right-hander allowed a combined three hits and struck out three in five innings of work through his two starts.

Blake Lalli's club unloaded a four-spot on the Chihuahuas in the third. After a leadoff walk to Hummel and a double by Young, Seth Beer rocked his 27th double of the season, extending the Reno lead to five, 5-0. Following a one-run single from McCarthy and his 12th stolen base of the year, Jose Herrera snapped a six-game RBI streak with a wall-ball single to right, bringing the Aces' lead runner around to score, 7-0.

Thomas swiped his first career base in Triple-A following a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth inning. Three batters later, Seth Beer knocked in the Diamondbacks' No. 4-rated prospect on a single to left and bumping Reno's edge to eight, 8-0.

Aces' Seth Frankoff relieved Arredondo and tossed a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters. Josh Green continued to keep the Chihuahuas off the board with a blank sixth frame, retiring three of the four batters he faced.

However, El Paso broke its scoreless streak with a seven-run seventh, slashing Reno's edge to one, 8-7.

Reno halted the Chihuahua's 7-0 run with a two-spot in the top of the eighth. After Herrera reached first on a seven-pitch walk, Heath smacked an RBI triple to right, bringing the Aces' catcher around to score, 9-7. In the following at-bat, pinch-hitter Henry Ramos sent a 3-0 pitch to deep left, scoring Heath from third and pushing the visiting club's lead back to three, 10-7.

Brandyn Sittinger came on in the ninth to close the door and picked up his third save of the season.

The Aces will begin its six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. Thursday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

