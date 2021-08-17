Express Hang Tight, But Ultimately Fall 5-4 to Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Round Rock Express (42-47) fell to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-41) by a slim 5-4 final in a back-and-forth contest that saw three ties on Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers' series-finale victory helped them claim a 4-1 series win.

Round Rock reliever RHP Tyson Miller (0-2, 4.13) got the night's loss after throwing one inning that included the Dodgers' game-winning run. On the winning side, Oklahoma City reliever LHP Vidal Nuño (5-0, 6.23) threw for 3.0 frames, allowing three hits while striking out two batters.

The Dodgers jumped ahead 1-0 as RF Luke Raley hit a leadoff home run to center field in the first inning. The Express tied things up in the third. After SS Trace Loehr reached first on an Oklahoma City fielding error, he moved to second as LF Leody Taveras worked a walk before scoring on a single from CF Steele Walker.

Oklahoma City CF Drew Avans crossed home in bottom of the third after drawing a walk, stealing the next two bases and scoring on an error. The contest was knotted at two in the top of the fourth frame when Round Rock C John Hicks knocked a leadoff single before eventually scoring as 1B Curtis Terry flew into a sacrifice double play.

The bottom of the fourth saw two Dodgers score for a 4-2 advantage. C Tony Wolters was hit by a pitch to start the inning then was sent home as 2B Omar Estévez homered into left field.

The contest's third tie came as the Express plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning. A home run from Taveras also scored DH Charles Leblanc, who had worked a leadoff walk, bringing the total to 4-4.

After two scoreless frames, Oklahoma City 3B Zach McKinstry crossed for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh to gain a 5-4 lead. The third baseman hit a triple before 1B Cristian Santana drove him home with a double.

Round Rock put two on base in the eighth frame as 2B Nick Solak and Hicks tallied back-to-back singles, but a double play and ground out, combined with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, secured the 5-4 win for the home team.

Round Rock is back at Dell Diamond on Thursday, August 19 as they start a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). Express RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-2, 22.24) is scheduled for the series-opening start against Chihuahuas RHP Caleb Boushley (3-4, 5.44). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

