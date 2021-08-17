Eight-Run Seventh Not Enough as Aces Fall, 12-11

EL PASO, Texas - Despite racking up eight runs in the seventh inning to erase a five-tally deficit, the Reno Aces fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 12-11, in Monday's slugfest at Southwest University Park.

Reno scored eight or more runs in an inning for just the fourth time this season, having last accomplished the feat against Albuquerque on June 18.

For the 19th time this season, the Aces wiped away a lead of three or more runs. With tonight's loss, the Aces move to 13-6 in such games.

Aces' starter Riley Smith went 2-for-2 at the dish with his first career RBI. The right-hander also became the first pitcher to record a pair of hits in a game since Braden Shipley on June 21, 2019, against Albuquerque.

Seven Aces scored at least once while four touched home plate twice against the Chihuahuas. Ildemaro Vargas and Henry Ramos combined to record five of the team's nine RBIs on Monday.

The Aces' all-time hits leader also extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff single in the seventh.

The Chihuahuas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a two-run homer by Luis Campusano in the bottom of the first.

In the home half of the second, El Paso tacked on another two tallies, 4-0, on a Jose Azocar RBI triple and a one-run bunt single from Matt Batten.

Following a scoreless third, the Aces finally broke through with one run in the top of the fourth. After Jamie Ritchie registered his second double of the game and Juniel Querecuto extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single, Smith drove in his first career run on a base knock to right and slashed the lead to three, 4-1.

The Biggest Little City's team scored two more runs in the top of the fifth on one swing of the bat. Two pitches after Andrew Young walked, the Aces' hottest hitter Henry Ramos drilled a two-run shot to right and brought the Aces to within one, 4-3.

El Paso responded with four tallies in the fifth frame and lifted the home club to an 8-3 edge.

After a blank sixth inning, the Aces erased their five-run deficit to take an 11-8 lead in the top of the seven. Both Ildemaro Vargas and Young beat out infield singles to put runners on first and second with no outs. Ramos took a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line, scoring Vargas on his RBI double, 8-4. In the ensuing at-bat, Cooper Hummel laced a single through the left side to pull Reno to within three, 8-5. After Jake McCarthy walked to load the bases, Ritchie slapped a broken-bat base knock to right, knocking Ramos in and cutting its deficit to two, 8-6.

With the bases still juiced, Querecuto worked a seven-pitch walk to slash the lead in half, 8-7. Pinch-hitter Seth Beer scorched a liner up the middle in the following at-bat that ricocheted off Chihuahuas' James Norwood's backside to the shortstop for a 1-6-3 double play but, not before McCarthy scored to tie the game at eight.

In the following at-bat on the same pitch that walked Aces' newcomer Alek Thomas, Ritchie scored on a wild pitch to give the visiting club its first lead of the game, 9-8. Vargas, who stepped into the box for the second time in the seventh, smacked a two-run shot to cap off the Aces' eight-run inning.

The Chihuahuas reclaimed the lead with a four-run frame in the home half of the seventh, taking a 12-11 edge before closing out the contest in the final two innings.

