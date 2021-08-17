Aviators Host Albuquerque Isotopes in Six-Game Homestand from Thursday-Tuesday, August 19-24

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in the opener of a six-game series on Thursday, August 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The seventh homestand will feature six games against the Isotopes from Thursday-Tuesday, August 19-24 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The fourth game of the series vs. Albuquerque on Sunday, August 22 will feature the eighth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 45-44, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a Pacific Northwest six-game road trip against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Tuesday, August 17.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday (except from September 22 - October 3) and will feature 130 games (65-home; 65-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, August 19: $2.00 Beer Night, presented by Corona

Friday, August 20: *Aviators Hat Night, presented by Green Valley Grocery

Saturday, August 21: *Aviators T-Shirt Night, presented by STN/Station Casinos

Monday, August 23: Mutt Mondays, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas

Tuesday, August 24: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings")

*first 2,000 fans

2021 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 48 dates, Las Vegas total is 302,437 (leads Triple-A West) for an average of 6,301 (50% capacity from May 6-11; May 20-25; 100% capacity began on June 10) with three sellouts. The Aviators season-high crowd was 10,190 (sellout) vs. Sacramento on July 3 and the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 38 seasons (1983-2019, 2021). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,954,382.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

Albuquerque's roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Rockies organization, according to Baseball America: infielder Colton Welker (No. 7) and outfielder Ryan Vilade (No. 9).

Copa de la Diversión, MiLB's season-long "Fun Cup" celebration of Hispanic communities across the baseball landscape, returns in 2021 with its most packed itinerary yet. Nearly two-thirds of Minor League teams will participate in the initiative this year (65.8%, 79 of 120 teams) -- the largest percentage of clubs in the five-year history of the program -- and the logos, uniforms and identities are as vibrant than ever.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): The Aviators will transform to Reyes de Plata and will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. Note: The remaining Reyes de Plata 2021 date is Tuesday, September 14.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series that took place during the 2019 campaign. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in the then- 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season.

Following an off-day on Wednesday, August 25, the Aviators will embark on a 12-game road trip beginning in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Thursday, August 26 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-game series will conclude on Tuesday, August 31. Following a league-wide off day on Wednesday, September 1, Las Vegas will then travel to Sugar Land, Texas to face the Skeeters, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game series from Thursday-Tuesday, September 2-7.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on Raider Nation Radio AM 920, which will carry live all 130 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 21st season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

NOTE: The Aviators games on Saturday, August 21; Sunday, August 29; Monday, September 13; Sunday, September 19; Sunday, September 26 will be broadcast on 98.9FM/1340 AM Fox Sports Radio (KKGK).

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Individual Game Tickets: Aviators tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

