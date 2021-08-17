Aces Notes

First pitch from Southwest University Park is slated for 10:05 a.m. PT.

Flubber:

- Despite racking up eight runs in the seventh inning to erase a five-tally deficit, the Reno Aces fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas, 12-11, in Monday's slugfest at Southwest University Park.

- Riley Smith recorded his first career RBI with a one-run single in the fourth. The Aces' starter also became the first pitcher to record two hits in a game since Braden Shipley on June 21, 2019.

- Juniel Querecuto beat out an infield single in the top of the fourth, increasing his base-knock stretch to seven contests.

- Ildemaro Vargas recorded at least one hit for his 12th-straight game, smacking a leadoff single in the seventh. The Aces' all-time hits leader also homered for the second time this series with a two-run shot in the seventh.

- Henry Ramos registered his 11th home run of the season, unloading a two-run shot off of Taylor Williams in the fifth. Reno moved to 6-4 when the veteran outfielder goes deep.

- Alek Thomas made his Triple-A debut with the Aces. Scored his first Triple-A run on Vargas' dinger.

- Andrew Young singled in the seventh to increase his hitting streak to five games.

August Rush:

- Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .405/.478/.694 slash line while going 49-for-121 at the dish in 33 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 12 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .396/.453/.813 with four doubles, five home runs, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 13 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.35 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on eight hits while compiling six holds and two saves.

- Since the start of August, Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his 12 starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .392/.467/.647 with 20 hits, seven doubles and two home runs to go with 12 tallies and nine RBIs.

- Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 18-for-46 (.391) at the dish with four home runs, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Old Dogs:

- Despite its win on Monday, El Paso still holds the worst record in Triple-A West with a 36-51 mark and a run differential of -96, being outscored, 544-448.

- The Chihuahuas have scored the fewest runs in Triple-A West with 448 runs scored while being the only team in the section to not reach the 100-home run plateau with 96.

- The Aces saw a familiar face across the diamond in former reliever Alex Powers. The right-hander made 13 appearances with the Aces before getting released on June 24, going 2-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of work. Vargas took his ex-teammate deep for a solo shot in the ninth inning of Saturday's contest.

- Adrian Martinez will make his first career start in Triple-A when he toes the slab Tuesday morning. The Chihuahuas' newcomer boasted a 7-3 record with a 2.34 ERA in San Antonio, striking out 83 batters in 80.2 innings of work across 17 appearances. The right-hander has gone exactly six innings on four occasions, most recently tossing a scoreless two-hitter against Springfield on July 24.

- Edgar Arredondo will take the hill opposite Martinez on Tuesday, making his second start of the series against El Paso. The right-hander hurled a pair of scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk in the team's game two loss, 6-2.

Good Will Hunting:

- Reno still sits atop Triple-A with a .291 batting average, 629 runs scored and 916 hits through 89 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada became the first club in Triple-A to hit the 600-run plateau while joining Rancho Cucamonga and Everett. The Aces eclipsed 900 hits in Sunday's contest, becoming the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the mark. The Biggest Little City's squad is also out-hitting the Chicago Cubs (904), Cleveland Indians (897), New York Mets (879), Texas Rangers (867) and Seattle Mariners (862) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of three teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 230 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .315 batting average, 323 hits, 51 home runs, 58 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 230 tallies and .315 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 21 more runs than Carolina with 209 and 34 more points than second-best Quad City with a .281 mark.

- Lalli's squad leads all of MiLB with 87 hits in the ninth inning and sits in third in all of baseball with 57 runs scored, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits with 63 and the Tampa Bay Rays with 70 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .314 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a .307 mark.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games they erase a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

