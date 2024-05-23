Six-Run Third Lifts Fireflies to Victory

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies bats blasted their way through the Delmarva Shorebirds, winning 11-5 behind a six-run third inning Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Fireflies bats woke up in the third frame. Lizandro Rodriguez singled to lead-off the inning and set the tone. Later, Erick Torres chugged out a triple to score Rodriguez and tie the game 1-1. The next batter, Blake Mitchell clobbered his fifth homer of the year to right field to give Columbia a 3-1 lead. The bats weren't done there as Derlin Figueroa smashed his fifth round-tripper of the season to score Daniel Vazquez to push Columbia's lead to 5-1. The inning ended after a Jhonny Perdomo sacrifice fly that plated Chris Brito, making the Fireflies lead 6-1 heading to the bottom of the third inning.

Mitchell had a career night at the plate. In the sixth, he also mustered a two-run double to right, scoring Brennon McNair and Erick Torres to mark his first four RBI game. The eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft now has five homers and 19 RBI on the season.

In the seventh, the Fireflies added another pair. This time it was Erick Pena who doubled scoring Brito and coming around after a Delmarva error to make Columbia's lead 11-4. It was the first time Columbia scored 10 runs since April 27 vs Augusta.

Emmanuel Reyes (W, 2-1) put together another strong outing for Columbia. The righty went six frames, punching out a season-best nine hitters while allowing four runs (three earned) before handing the ball to the bullpen. Prior to Thursday, Reyes had punched out eight hitters three times in 2024, but had not gotten to nine yet this season.

Ben Hernandez worked the seventh and eighth innings, allowing a single run before he passed the ball to Connor Fenlong who closed out the game with a scoreless ninth. The righty punched out two of the three hitters he faced.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (2-3, 4.23 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Trey Gibson (0-3, 3.86 ERA).

