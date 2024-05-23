Columbia Handles Delmarva on Thursday Night

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-27) were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies (21-19) on Thursday by a final score of 11-5.

The Shorebirds struck first in the top of the second as Stiven Acevedo brought home Jake Cunningham with an RBI single, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

Columbia countered in a major way in the top of the third as they plated six runs with a pair of two-run homers by Blake Mitchel and Derlin Figueroa. Erick Torres contributed an RBI triple to accompany a sacrifice fly by Jhonny Perdomo, putting the Shorebirds behind 6-1.

Stiven Acevedo powered the Shorebirds back in it with a two-run homer in the fourth, making it a 6-3 game.

Columbia answered Acevedo's home run in the fifth on an RBI single by Chris Brito. Two more runs came home in the sixth on a two-run double by Blake Mitchell to put Delmarva behind by six runs at 9-3.

In the bottom half, Anderson De Los Santos maneuvered his way home from third base on a passed ball to make it a 9-4 game.

The Fireflies struck for two more runs in the seventh to go ahead by a game-high seven runs at 11-4.

The Shorebirds cut the deficit to six with an RBI single by Stiven Acevedo, his third hit and fourth RBI of the game made it 11-5, but that's as close as Delmarva could get as they would fall 11-5.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Emmanuel Reyes (2-1) earned the win for Columbia with Braxton Bragg (1-1) taking the loss.

Delmarva will try to even the series on Friday night as they send Trey Gibson to the mound to face Felix Arronde for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.