Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.23 vs Delmarva

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Perdue Stadium at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 4.98 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Braxton Bragg (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

BACK-AND-FORTH GAME ENDS IN 6-5 LOSS: The Fireflies went back-and-forth in a dog fight with the Delmarva Shorebirds that saw three lead changes after the start of the seventh, but were unable to take home the victory, as they lost 6-5 at Perdue Stadium Wednesday night. The Fireflies bats woke up late again Wednesday evening, but when they woke up, they went wild. Dionmy Salon and Brennon McNair drew back-to-back one out walks to set the table for Columbia. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez poked a base knock through to right field to load the bases for the visitors. The first run came around on a Milo Rushford sacrifice fly to cut Delmarva's lead to 2-1. Next, Erick Torres reached on a fielding error from right fielder Thomas Sosa, allowing McNair to come around and tie the game. Finally, Blake Mitchell skied a pop up to center field that Jake Cunninham lost in the lights, granting Columbia's DH a two out double that scored Rodriguez and Torres which gave Columbia a 4-4 lead. Anderson De Los Santos clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to score Leandro Arias to upend Columbia, granting Delmarva a 6-5 lead.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Derlin Figueroa started an eight-game hitting streak May 12, and he is 12-32 (.375) with one homer and six RBI. He streak is tied with Myrtle Beach's Leonel Espinoza for the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. They trail Freili Encarnacion who is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak. Figueroa is now tied with Austin Charles for the Fireflies longest hitting streak of the season, a nine-game stretch from April 10-23. If that hitting streak weren't enough, Figueroa is also on a 15-game on-base streak, which is four games behind Roismar Quintana for the longest in the League. It's the second-longest on-base streak for a Fireflies hitter this year (Blake Mitchell, 18)

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Tuesday, left-handed hitter Derlin Figueroa mashed his fourth homer of the season. It was a solo blast that produced the only run of the day for Columbia. All four of the infielders homers have come at Segra Park this year and all four of them have gone out to the right field lawn area. It's not just Figueroa who has found the long ball at Segra Park this year. The Fireflies have 22 long balls this season and 18 of them have come at the friendly confines.

A NEW HOPE: Ethan Bosacker, has the second-best ERA in the Carolina League, a 1.77 mark that is just .65 behind League leader Matt Wilkinson. Lynchburg's starter last pitched May 19 where he allowed one run over five innings of work. Bosacker is also fifth in opposing average (.185) and second in WHIP (0.81) in the Carolina League. .

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

ONE-RUN FUN: Last night, the Fireflies played in their second-consecutive one-run game. The team has now played 15 games decided by a single run and are 7-8 across those contests.

