Fxbg Battles Back to Drop Hillcats 7-3

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - It was a complete team effort in a 7-3 win for the FredNats on Thirsty Thursday. The Nationals are 27-15, and Lynchburg is .500 on the year at 21-21.

Nate Ochoa gave the Nats a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second inning, but Lynchburg answered in their half of the fourth. A pair of doubles mixed in with an E2 worked to put the Hillcats in front 3-2.

Brenner Cox cut the deficit to 3-2 with an RBI groundout in the home fourth. Then in the sixth, Nate Ochoa ripped a single into right field to tie things up at 3-3.

Fredericksburg got a leadoff double from Everett Cooper III after the seventh inning stretch, and he moved to third base on a ground ball to the right side. Brandon Pimentel drove him in two pitches later with a liner to left field, to put the Nats up 4-3.

Bubba Hall held Lynchburg at arms' length with two scoreless relief innings, before the FredNat bats created some distance in the bottom of the eighth. After Brenner Cox drew a walk, Nate Ochoa continued his stellar night with a two-run homer to extend the FredNat lead to 6-3. Brandon Pimentel added one more run to make it 7-3, before Merrick Baldo worked a perfect ninth inning to close things out. Bubba Hall (4-0) earned the win, with Jack Jasiak (3-2) taking the loss.

In game four, Jarlin Susana (0-5, 8.06) takes the ball against Alex Clemmery (0-3, 8.65) in a 7:05 start.

