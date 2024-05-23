GreenJackets Outpaced by Cannon Ballers in 11-6 Slugfest

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Offense struck early and often for both sides, but Kannapolis' was much more continuous as they scored in 5 of 9 frames to draw out an 11-6 win and take a 2-1 advantage in the weeklong series.

For the second night in a row, the GreenJackets scored first, but for the first time this week, offense came via the long ball. Will Verdung worked a leadoff walk to begin the second against starter Aldrin Batista, and Leiker Figueroa blooped a single to center to set the stage for Robert Gonzalez. Gonzalez has seen a steady diet of hard-hit balls, but has yet to elevate until tonight. The lefty launched a first pitch fastball out to right center field and into the kids zone beyond the concourse for his first stateside home run, putting Augusta up 3-0.

The Cannon Ballers wasted no time tying the score in the very next inning, as the top of the order continued a weeklong trend of production, this time against Davis Polo. Rikuu Nishida laid down a solid bunt, then advanced to second on a Polo throwing error. Ryan Galanie followed up with an RBI knock to score Nishida, and Caden Connor launched a backside homer that just cleared the wall in left to tie the game. The night was rough altogether for Polo, who allowed a career-high 8 hits in 4.2 innings.

After zeroes in the 4th from both sides, the Ballers drew a lead they would never let go of with four runs in the 5th. Nishida, Galanie, and Connor all reached base to start the inning, with another Connor single scoring Nishida. Two strikeouts appeared to be pushing Polo to safety, but a two-out walk from Drake Logan loaded the bases and ended Polo's evening. Reibyn Corona was summoned to leave the bags loaded, but hung a two-strike slider to Arxy Hernandez who crushed a double to center field to score all three runners.

Kannapolis would continue to add runs against Corona and Giomar Diaz, scoring in the 6th, 7th, and 9th innings to bring their run total to 11, the highest allowed in one game by the GreenJackets in 2024. Augusta, to their credit, continued to take their reps, with Gonzalez drawing a bases loaded walk to get a career-high 4 RBI. Luis Sanchez joined the party in the 8th against reliever Connery Peters, hitting his first home run as a GreenJacket off the Bridgestone sign beyond the left field concourse to cut into the final deficit.

Batista is now 4-1 on the year with the win, including 2-0 against the GreenJackets. Davis Polo drops to 1-4 and 0-2 against Kannapolis, as the Cannon Ballers have now won two of three to begin the series. An intriguing pitching matchup awaits tomorrow, as two highly touted righties who had Tommy John Surgery in their draft year go toe to toe. Former LSU Tiger Grant Taylor makes his 3rd pro start and second in Kannapolis against Adam Maier, who has thrown back-to-back quality starts as he rounds into form in his first pro season.

