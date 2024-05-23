Rough Second Inning Haunts Woodpeckers in Loss to Red Sox

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, VA - A six run second inning by the Salem Red Sox (21-21) was too much for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-22) to overcome Thursday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Fayetteville fell 10-1 to the Red Sox, who take the series lead back after the Woodpeckers knotted things up Wednesday night.

Fayetteville briefly led 1-0 thanks to an RBI bloop single from Alberto Hernandez in the top of the second. However, starter Alonzo Tredwell (L, 1-3) struggled, walking five and allowing six runs on three hits, the biggest for Salem being a Jhostynxon Garcia three-run home run. The Red Sox got two more big flies with Freili Encarnacion leaving the yard in the fourth and Albert Feliz launching his third of the year in the eighth.

Hernandez later doubled to give him his fourth multi-hit game of the year as he accounted for half of the Woodpeckers' four hits. On the mound, Dawill Almonte turned in a solid outing in relief, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out two across three and a third innings.

Fayetteville will look to even the series once more on Friday night with RHP Alain Pena getting the start, boasting the highest qualifying earned run average on the team at 3.00. Meanwhile, Salem goes with RHP Matt Duffy. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

