RiverDogs Friday Home Games to be Televised on Bounce Charleston

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Gray Television, owners of the local Charleston CBS affiliate WCSC-TV (Live 5) and Bounce Charleston. For the remainder of the 2024 season, that partnership will grow with each of the RiverDogs Friday home games set to be broadcast on Bounce Charleston.

Fans can watch the games each week on channel Bounce Charleston WCSC 5.2. The debut broadcast on May 24 will feature hours of pre-game programming from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park and a live 30-minute pre-game show on Bounce Charleston, hosted by Live 5 Sports Director Kevin Bilodeau. Viewers can check their local listings for more avenues to watch the game.

"We are excited for this opportunity to showcase our team and the fun that we work so hard to provide on these broadcasts," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Friday nights at The Joe provide one of the top atmospheres in our league and I think that will translate through the television for those who can't join us in person."

The games will be simulcast on MiLB.TV and on the team's website with an audio-only broadcast. Jason Kempf, the RiverDogs Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations, will handle play-by-duties for the games. Joining him in the booth will be color commentator Chris Singleton, a former Charleston Southern University standout and Chicago Cubs draft pick. Singleton currently travels the country as an inspirational speaker, spreading his "Love Your Neighbor" message.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Charleston RiverDogs and televising their Friday night home games to our viewers and baseball fans across the Lowcountry," said Brian Daugherty, Vice President and General Manager of WCSC-TV. "This collaboration deepens Live 5's commitment to providing free professional sports content and broadening the RiverDogs fanbase."

The first game as part of the package will take place on Friday night, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. The match-up features a 2023 Carolina League Championship series rematch with the Down East Wood Ducks.

The remaining schedule is below:

Friday, June 7 vs. Carolina Mudcats

Friday, June 21 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

Friday, July 5 vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Friday, July 12 vs. Columbia Fireflies

Friday, July 26 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Friday, August 9 vs. Augusta GreenJackets

Friday, August 23 vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Friday, August 30 vs. Fayeteville Woodpeckers

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

