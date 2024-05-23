Pelicans Shut Out Mudcats 6-0
May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
After allowing 14 runs last night, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans silenced the Carolina Mudcats 6-0 on Thursday night in the third game of the series. With the win, the Pelicans improved to 18-23 while the Mudcats dropped to 24-16.
Kenten Egbert (2-2) logged the longest outing for a Pelican this season, tossing 6 1/3 shutout innings with just three hits allowed and three strikeouts without walking a single batter. Jeral Vizcaino followed with the final 2 2/3 innings with two hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts.
With a home run in the second inning, Alfonsin Rosatio (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) led the Birds while Reggie Preciado (1-5, 2B, RBI) brought home one on a double in the fifth. Jacob Wetzel (3-5, RBI) tallied three hits with an RBI in the fifth.
Mudcats' starter Bishop Letson (0-1) took the loss with two earned runs in his 3 2/3 innings while striking out six. Harrison Durow followed with four runs, three earned in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Carolina was held to just five hits with Yhoswar Garcia (2-3) leading the group with the only multi-hit game.
Myrtle Beach and Carolina will meet for the fourth game of the series on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
