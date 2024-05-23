Pelicans Shut Out Mudcats 6-0

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After allowing 14 runs last night, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans silenced the Carolina Mudcats 6-0 on Thursday night in the third game of the series. With the win, the Pelicans improved to 18-23 while the Mudcats dropped to 24-16.

Kenten Egbert (2-2) logged the longest outing for a Pelican this season, tossing 6 1/3 shutout innings with just three hits allowed and three strikeouts without walking a single batter. Jeral Vizcaino followed with the final 2 2/3 innings with two hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts.

With a home run in the second inning, Alfonsin Rosatio (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) led the Birds while Reggie Preciado (1-5, 2B, RBI) brought home one on a double in the fifth. Jacob Wetzel (3-5, RBI) tallied three hits with an RBI in the fifth.

Mudcats' starter Bishop Letson (0-1) took the loss with two earned runs in his 3 2/3 innings while striking out six. Harrison Durow followed with four runs, three earned in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Carolina was held to just five hits with Yhoswar Garcia (2-3) leading the group with the only multi-hit game.

Myrtle Beach and Carolina will meet for the fourth game of the series on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.