Myrtle Beach Shuts Down Mudcats

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got a gem from starting pitcher Kenten Egbert and the offense did enough as the Pelicans shutout the Carolina Mudcats 6-0 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (18-23) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Mudcat starter Bishop Letson (L, 0-1) when Alfonsin Rosario hit his fourth home run of the season over the left field wall.

Those two runs would be more than enough for Egbert (W, 2-2) did not allow a hit for the first 4.1 innings of the game while pitching a career- best 6.2 frames and scattering three singles as he pitched the Pelicans to victory.

The Pelicans added two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively on RBI hits from Jacob Wetzel, Christopher Paciolla and a sacrifice fly from Ismael Mena to build a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Carolina (24-16) had their best scoring chance of the night in the fifth inning after back-to-back one out singles off Egbert; however, the Myrtle Beach right hander got a key double play ball to end the threat.

Jeral Vizcanio covered the last 2.2 innings for the Pelicans to nail down the 6-0 victory.

The two teams meet again on Friday at Five County Stadium when Carolina sends Josh Knoth (0-3, 4.50) to the mound and Myrtle Beach will counter with Ty Johnson (1-0, 2.00). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and Friday Night Fireworks presented by CBS 17 will follow the contest. Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.