RiverDogs Fall Apart Late, Stunned by Wood Ducks in Extras

May 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston, SC - The Down East Wood Ducks trailed the Charleston RiverDogs by two runs and were down to their final out in the ninth inning on Thursday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. An error by Carlos Colmenarez allowed the Wood Ducks to pull even and the visitors exploded for five runs in the tenth to claim a stunning 9-5 win. The RiverDogs committed four errors in the game, three of them in the final two innings. 4,603 fans attended the contest.

Jhonalbert Rumbol took the mound for the bottom of the ninth with a 4-2 lead, looking for his first save of the season. He retired the first batter, but Marcus Smith smashed a single to right to bring the tying run to the plate. Rumbol struck out Beyker Barroso and the Wood Ducks were down to their final out. Erick Alvarez worked a walk to put the tying run on base and the right-hander fired a wild pitch to move both runners into scoring position. Marcos Torres bounced a ball to the right of the mound that appeared like it might end the game, but it glanced off the side of Colmenarez's glove and into shallow center field as the tying run raced home.

In the tenth inning, Echedry Vargas opened the frame with an infield single to the left of the mound. Gleider Figuereo quickly gave Down East their first lead of the night with a sacrifice fly to left field. The remainder of the inning featured four runs on a combination of three walks, a hit batter, a single, two errors, a balk and a sacrifice fly. When the dust settled, Down East had blown the game open at 9-4. The RiverDogs scored one run in the bottom half.

The RiverDogs (18-23) needed just one swing from Noah Myers to take the lead in the bottom of the second inning. The right fielder lofted a pitch on the inside part of the plate from Paul Bonzagni over the right field wall for his third home run of the season.

Charleston went back to work against the Wood Ducks starter in the third frame. Bryan Broecker opened the inning with a single to center and was joined on base by Narciso Polanco after the leadoff man walked. Angel Mateo was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Blake Robertson. The first baseman drove a deep fly ball to center field to drive in the first run of the inning. A wild pitch from Bonzagni allowed Polanco to score from third and extend the lead to 3-0.

Colmenarez worked a walk with one out in the fourth inning and moved to second on a groundout from Ricardo Gonzalez. Broecker drove him in with his second base hit of the night to widen the gap to 4-0.

T.J. Nichols held the Wood Ducks (22-19) in check for most of his outing that spanned 6.0 strong innings. However, Down East reached the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Erick Alvarez opened the attack with a one-out single and moved to third on an ensuing double from Marcos Torres. Tommy Specht made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly to left. Down East scored one more off Nichols in the sixth on a throwing error by Gonzalez at short.

The starter allowed two runs, one earned, over his quality start. The former sixth-round pick scattered five hits and countered with five strikeouts. Samuel Mejia struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings out of the pen. Rumbol was responsible for seven runs, four of them earned, in 1.1 innings. He walked three and surrendered three hits while taking his first loss as a member of the Rays farm. Catcher Joshuan Sandoval recorded the final two outs in his second appearance on the mound this season.

Only two players, one from each lineup, registered multiple hits in the game. Down East was paced by Arturo Disla's 2-5 day that included an RBI and a run scored. The RiverDogs received two hits out of the nine-spot from Broecker.

