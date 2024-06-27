Six-Run Second Proves Enough in Erie Win

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (40-30) rode a six-run second inning to a 6-2 win over Harrisburg (39-33).

Erie knocked out Harrisburg's starter Michael Cuevas in the second inning. Trei Cruz began the frame with a walk and advanced to third on Ben Malgeri's double. Austin Murr began the scoring with a sacrifice fly. After Brady Allen walked, Carlos Mendoza made it 2-0 when he scored Malgeri on a double. Gage Workman then singled home a pair, which knocked out Cuevas. Jake Holton greeted reliever Marquis Grissom Jr. with a two-run home run, making it 6-0.

Troy Melton pitched well with the lead. Dérmis Garcia's solo home run to begin the fifth was the lone blemish on his ledger. Melton allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in his five innings.

Against Trevin Michael in the sixth, Trey Harris hit an RBI double to make it 6-2.

Matt Seelinger, who made his Detroit organization debut, and PJ Poulin tossed perfect innings to finish the game.

Melton (4-5) earned his second consecutive win. Cuevas (1-8) took his sixth straight loss.

The series continues on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg will start Chase Solesky in a bullpen day for Erie.

