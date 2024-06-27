Baysox Hold on for Second Straight One-Run Win

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







READING, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, held on for a second consecutive one run victory in a 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night.

Silas Ardoin drove in all three runs for the Baysox in his first two at-bats. After an RBI groundout to third in the second inning, he poked a two-run single off Reading starting right-hander Max Castillo (L, 0-1) with two outs in the fourth inning to give Bowie a 3-0 lead. It's Ardoin's first three RBI game of the season.

Bowie (2-1, 34-37) starting right-hander Seth Johnson delivered four scoreless innings and allowed three hits over three walks with four strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 10 prospect has a 1.53 ERA over his last eight starts spanning 29.1 innings pitched.

After allowing a leadoff solo homer to Ethan Wilson in the fifth, Dylan Heid (W, 4-2) set down the next six in a row, including four consecutive strikeouts, in two innings of relief. The 26-year-old now has a 1.27 ERA over 35.1 innings pitched this season.

Reading (1-2, 32-39) cut the two-run deficit in half on an RBI double from Carlos De La Cruz in the seventh but Dan Hammer stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third after Caleb Ricketts popped out to end the frame.

Lincoln Henzman (S, 1) entered the game in the eighth and threw two scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season. After allowing a leadoff walk and a single in the ninth, Henzman induced a double play grounder to second and a grounder to third to clinch the victory.

Frederick Bencosme extended his career-best and team-best hitting streak to 12 games with a bunt single in the fourth.

Bowie is now 12-7 in one-run games this season.

Bowie continues its six-game series against Reading on Friday night. RHP Alex Pham (3-1, 5.85 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Robinson Pina (8-2, 3.50 ERA) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3.

Promotions include Kids Cheer Free on Monday with the purchase of a full price box seat ticket. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.