Ponies Wallop Portland in Shutout Victory

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1, 36-33) sprinted past the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-0, in their third shutout win of the season on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Brandon Sproat (3-0) earned the victory with six scoreless frames, while allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Jordan Geber got a hold with two scoreless frames, while allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Paul Gervase pitched a perfect ninth inning on just seven pitches to cement the shoutout.

Sproat lowered his ERA to 1.61 across High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, which ranks in the top 10 in Minor League Baseball.

The Ponies scored first in the second inning against Portland's (1-1, 37-34) starting pitcher Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-3). Rowdey Jordan hit an RBI single that scored JT Schwartz. In the sixth inning, Jordan drew an RBI walk that put Binghamton up 2-0.

Later in the game, Binghamton exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to go up 8-0. The Ponies brought 10 hitters to the plate and six of them scored. The frame was highlighted by Stanley Consuegra's RBI hit by pitch, Wyatt Young's two-run single, Alex Ramírez's RBI double, and Ryan Clifford's sacrifice fly.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Mirabito Stadium with a doubleheader on Friday night. The first game is set to begin at 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: It marked Binghamton's first shutout since May 14 against Bowie...Ramírez went 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI, while recording his 15th multi-hit game...Duke Ellis recorded a multi-hit game in his Binghamton debut...Schwartz went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to extend his on-base streak to 14 games...It marked Schwartz's 10th multi-hit game...Parada recorded his 11th multi-hit game and caught two base runners trying to steal...Jordan recorded his eighth multi-RBI game...Young recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.