Chandler Dominates Again in 6-4 Win over Akron

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Bubba Chandler set a new career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings on Thursday night to lead the Curve to a 6-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks in front of 4,770 people at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

In his last two starts, Chandler has struck out 21 batters in 13.2 innings and allowed just two runs. On Thursday night against Akron, a team that he'd faced three times already this season and allowed nine runs in 4.2 innings, the 21-year-old brought a no-hitter into the fifth inning, permitting just one baserunner until Michael Ramirez singled with two outs in the fifth.

Chandler struck out the side in order in the sixth and followed that up with two more strikeouts to start the seventh and give him a new career-high total for a second straight outing. Chandler left after allowing a pair of hits to a standing ovation from the crowd at PNG Field. He finished his day with a season-high 98 pitches thrown, 64 strikes allowing just two runs on three hits and one walk.

This season, there have been nine Double-A pitchers to record 10+ strikeouts in multiple games, with Altoona having two players to do so: Chandler, and Braxton Ashcraft. Only seven of the nine have recorded 11+ strikeouts in one of their outings, with both Chandler and Ashcraft doing so this season. Altoona is the only Double-A team to have two players strikeout 10+ batters more than once this season. Chandler's outing marks the fourth time this season Altoona has had a player strike out 10+ batters, the most in a single season in franchise history.

Altoona built a 5-0 lead with four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth against Tommy Mace. Four straight hits for the Curve started the fourth inning Sammy Siani and Tsung-Che Cheng plating runs with hits in the inning. Dustin Peterson and Kervin Pichardo added a sacrifice fly and run-scoring groundout to round out the fourth inning.

Carter Bins smashed his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning with a solo shot down the left field line. Bins paced a 10-hit attack for Altoona with a three-hit game at the dish. Siani and Cheng each added two hits in the win.

Jaden Woods struck out three across 1.1 innings of relief as the RubberDucks managed to plate a pair of runs off the Curve bullpen in the ninth when Dayan Frias singled home a pair off Jack Carey. Carey finished off his fifth save of the season with Altoona with a strikeout of C.J. Kayfus to end the game.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Thomas Harrington to the mound, while the 'Ducks counter with RHP Austin Peterson.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.