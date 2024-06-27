Ponies Rumble over Portland in 8-0 Loss

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-1, 37-34) fall to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1, 36-33) in 8-0 shutout loss on Thursday night.

Kristian Campbell extended a ten-game hit streak in 1-3 day at the plate.

Binghamton ignited the scoring after an RBI single from Rowdey Jordan in the bottom of the second. Jordan continued the scoring working a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth. Binghamton sent ten bats to the plate to score six runs on five hits and one error. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Alex Ramirez along with a two-run single from Wyatt Young.

RHP Brandon Sproat (3-0, 1.94 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 scoreless innings allowing five hits while walking two and striking out three.l RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-3, 17.61 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium, tomorrow, June 28th, 2024 for a doubleheader in a six-game series with Binghamton Rumble Ponies. First pitch for game one of the twin bill is slated for 4:00pm. Portland will start RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 7.94 ERA) while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Nolan McLean (0-4, 6.93 ERA) in game one.

