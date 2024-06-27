Altoona Holds off Akron Rally to Win 6-4

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Altoona Curve struck out 15 and defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

With two home and two on, the RubberDucks looked to complete the ninth inning comeback. But Altoona closer Jack Carey got a flyout and a strikeout to strand runners on first and second and give Altoona the 6-4 win.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and faced just one over the minimum through the first three innings. Altoona got to the Akron right-hander for four in the fourth and one in the fifth before Mace left with the bases loaded with two outs. In total, Mace tossed four and two-thirds innings allowing five runs while striking out four. Alaska Abney entered with the bases loaded in the fifth and got a big strikeout to escape the inning without further damage on his way to an inning and a third with two strikeouts. Ross Carver allowed one run over two innings.

Duck Tales

Akron was held in check for most of the game by Curve starter Bubba Chandler. In the seventh, Alexfri Planez and Milan Tolentino got back-to-back two out singles to chase Chandler. After the pitching change and a walk to Micael Ramirez, Dayan Frias singled home Planez and Tolentino to make it 5-2 Curve. In the ninth, Frias once again came up big with the bases loaded for Akron by singling home Planez and Tolentino with a liner to left to make it 6-4 Altoona.

Notebook

Third game this season of four RBI for Frias...Third time in his last four games Ramirez has picked up two hits...Game Time: 2:34...Attendance: 4,770.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (High-A: 7-2, 2.44 ERA) will make his Double-A debut against Curve right-hander Thomas Harrington (0-1, 3.11 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.