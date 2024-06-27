Yard Goats Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Friday at 10AM

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that tickets for the historic first ever Yard Goats playoff game on September 19th will go on sale this Friday, June 28th at 10:00 AM online (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or in person at the Click-it-or-Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will host games two and three in the best of three format for the Northeast Division Championship Series. If the Yard Goats win the Division Championship Series, Hartford will host games two and three in the best of three Eastern League Championship Series. Playoff Packages for all 4 possible games are available starting at $68 per seat by calling the ticket office.

The Yard Goats won the first half Northeast Division Championship in a race that went right down to the final weekend. Hartford won six of its final eight games of the first half and took both series against Akron and Harrisburg to clinch their first ever playoff spot.

2024 Eastern League Playoffs Schedule

Northeast Division Series (Best of Three Format)

9-17 - Game 1 Yard Goats on road

9-18 - Off day

9-19 - Game 2 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park

9-20 - Game 3 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (if necessary)

9-21 - Off day

Eastern League Championship Series (Best of Three Format)

9-22 - Game 1 Yard Goats on road

9-23 - off day

9-24 - Game 2 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park

9-25 - Game 3 Yard Goats home at Dunkin' Park (if necessary

