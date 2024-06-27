Ethan Wilson's First Homer of Season Isn't Enough as Fightins Fall to Baysox

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (1-2; 32-39) fell to the Bowie Baysox (2-1; 34-27) on Thursday night in a close contest, 3-2.

Bowie got the scoring started in the top of the second. With a runner on third base, Silas Ardoin earned an RBI on a ground-out to third base. Ardoin also drove in two more runs for Bowie in the top of the fourth. After Max Castillo allowed a walk and a single to put two runners on base, he hit an RBI single to score Samuel Basallo and Frederick Bencosme. Bowie took a 3-0 lead.

The Fightins broke the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning as Ethan Wilson hit his first home run of the season. Reading added a run in the bottom of the seventh as Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI double to score Bryce Ball.

Reading started a rally in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run 90 feet away on third base, but ultimately dropped the game to the Baysox.

Dylan Heid earned the win (4-2) for Bowie, while Max Castillo suffered the loss (0-1).

The Fightin Phils and Baysox return to the field Friday at 7 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina will start for Reading, opposite RHP Alex Pham for Bowie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

