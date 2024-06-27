Escarra Clutch, Dunham Homers in Patriots' Third Straight Win Over Richmond

Somerset Patriots' Escarra Clutch at bat

The Somerset Patriots won their third consecutive game to begin the second half, taking down the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-2 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA. Somerset has won the first three games of a series for the first time this season. The Patriots' three-game win streak matches a season-long. Somerset's pitching staff comprised of Zach Messinger (6 IP), McKinley Moore (1 IP), Colby White (1 IP) and Joey Gerber (1 IP) combined to allow 0 ER on 3 H with 9 K in the contest.

RHP Zach Messinger (6 IP, 0 ER, 2 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 7 K) did not factor into a decision in his second quality start of the season. Since the start of May, Messinger has posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over ten appearances with 60 K in 52 IP. Messinger has allowed 1 ER or less in six of his 15 appearances this season. In two starts vs. Richmond this season, the Yankees No. 21 prospect has allowed 1 ER over 11.2 IP (0.77 ERA) with 12 K and 1 BB. Messinger's 3.60 ERA and 1.11 WHIP are the lowest of any Patriots starter. Messinger ranks among Eastern League leaders with a 3.60 ERA (10th), 90 K (T-1st), 80 IP (3rd), .211 AVG (6th), and 1.11 WHIP (3rd).

1B JC Escarra (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) provided the game's go-ahead hit, a two-run single in the 8th inning to put Somerset ahead 4-2. Thursday accounted for Escarra's eighth multi-RBI showing of the season. Escarra has worked 9 BB over his last 11 games. His 25 BB this season are 5th on the team. Escarra's base hit snapped an 0-for-13 skid.

RF Elijah Dunham (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB) extended the Patriots lead with a two-run blast in the 8thinning for his sixth homer of the year. Dunham has hit safely in six straight games and reached base in ten straight. Over his ten game on-base streak, Dunham is 14-for-38 (.368) with 3 HR and 9 RBI. Thursday marked Dunham's eighth multi-RBI performance of the season. Over 13 games in June, Dunham is batting .319/.407/.596 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 10 R. Dunham's 33 career home runs with Somerset in 211 games are the most in the team's Double-A era history.

2B Ben Cowles (2-for-4, RBI, BB, R) recorded his team-leading 20th multi-hit performance of the season. Cowles extended his hit streak to eight games and has multiple hits in 2 of his last 3 games. The Yankees No. 29 prospect has recorded 5 RBI's over his last six games.

