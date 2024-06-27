Four-Run Eighth Sinks Squirrels in 6-2 Loss

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Somerset Patriots, 6-2, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (34-38) have dropped the first three games of the Eastern League's second half this week against the Patriots (35-37, 3-0).

The Patriots brought in the game's first run in the top of the second inning. After back-to-back one-out walks by Flying Squirrels starter Will Bednar, Alexander Vargas bounced into a fielder's choice to score Elijah Dunham from third.

In his Double-A debut, Bednar allowed one unearned run in two innings. He tied his career high with three walks and recorded four strikeouts.

In the fifth, Benjamin Cowles hit an RBI single to stretch the Somerset lead to 2-0.

The Flying Squirrels cut the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when a two-out throwing error allowed Turner Hill to score from third.

Carter Howell followed with an RBI triple down the right-field line to even the score, 2-2.

With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, J.C. Escarra hit a two-run single to move the Patriots in front and Dunham followed with a two-run homer to stretch their lead to 6-2 against Dylan Cumming (Loss, 0-2).

After a scoreless seventh by Somerset's McKinley Moore (Win, 1-0), Colby White and Joey Gerber each worked around a walk to finish the game.

The series continues on Friday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway will start for Richmond in his Double-A debut countered by Somerset right-hander Blane Abeyta (3-6, 3.71). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday is Tattoo Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 adults ages 18 and older will take home a Tattoo "Sleeve" presented by Duke's Mayo. Fans who have a real Flying Squirrels themed tattoo can get in free by stopping by a ticket booth. Fans with any baseball related tattoo can redeem a $5 GA ticket at any ticket booth. It will also be Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $2 fountain sodas at the Papa Johns stand.

Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

