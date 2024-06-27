Poor Second Costs Senators

June 27, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Erie SeaWolves 6-2 Thursday evening at UPMC Park. Erie inflicted all their damage with six runs in the 2nd inning to take an early 6-0 lead. The Sens scored single runs in the 5th and 6th innings to make it 6-2.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 2nd inning Jake Holton hit a two-run home run to cap off a six-run inning for Erie.

FILIBUSTERS

Dérmis Garcia's solo home run in the 5th inning was his 12th home run of the season... Trey Harris went 2-for-4 with an RBI double... Daylen Lile went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk... Daison Acosta, Ty Tice, Samuel Reyes, Todd Peterson, and Jack Sinclair each had scoreless outings... The Sens' bullpen allowed one run in 6.1 innings and retired the last 10 consecutive batters they faced.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game four of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday at UPMC Park. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.