Six Omaha Alums Tabbed MLB All-Stars

July 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Major League's full rosters for the 2019 All-Game Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio were announced on Sunday evening, with six players who have worn an Omaha Storm Chasers or Omaha Royals uniform honored. Along with current Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield , Minnesota Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi , Texas Rangers southpaw Mike Minor , Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke , Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas and San Francisco Giants lefty Will Smith were also named MLB All-Stars.

Headlining the group is current Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield , who earned his first All-Star selection. Through 84 games this year, the 30-year-old has compiled a .301 average (106-352), adding 59 runs, 22 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers and 42 RBI, along with 1 stolen bases.

Merrifield wore a Storm Chasers uniform during the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 campaigns, combining for a .290 clip (340-1173) with 192 runs, 80 doubles, eight triples, 19 homers and 105 RBI along with 64 steals. He was also helped complete the Storm Chasers' Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championship run in 2014. He was selected by the Royals in the

Odorizzi in 16 starts with the Twins this season has accumulated a 10-3 record and 2.73 ERA (26 ER/85.2 IP), adding 94 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP. It is also the first MLB All-Star selection for the right-hander. He enters Monday play ranked tied for second in the American League in wins, as well as fifth in earned-run average and batting average against (.211), and eighth in WHIP.

The 29-year-old pitched for Omaha during the 2012 campaign, posting an 11-3 record and 2.93 ERA (35 ER/107.1 IP) in 19 appearances, all but one of which were starts, adding 88 punchouts. In addition to representing Omaha in the 2012 All-Star Futures Game, Odorizzi earned Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors on August 20, 2012 and was tabbed an MiLB.com Organization All-Star at the conclusion of the 2012 season.

Minor in his 17 starts with the Rangers in 2019 has accrued an 8-4 record and 2.40 ERA (30 ER/112.2 IP), adding 110 strikeouts. It is the first time the left-hander has earned an MLB All-Star nod. He enters play on Monday pacing the American League in earned-run average.

The southpaw pitched for the Storm Chasers as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment during the 2016 campaign, making eight starts with Omaha. In eight Major League seasons, Minor has accumulated a 64-54 record and 3.80 ERA (422 ER/1,000.0 IP), adding 896 strikeouts over 221 appearances (155 starts).

Greinke earned his fifth All-Star selection in 2019, marking the third straight season he has received that honor. In 18 starts with the Diamondbacks this year he has recorded a 9-3 mark and 2.90 ERA (37 ER/115.0 IP), adding 99 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP. He enters Monday play ranked second in the National League in WHIP, as well as tied for second in wins and fourth in earned-run average.

The right-hander pitched for the Omaha Royals in 2004, posting a 1-1 record and 2.51 ERA (8 ER/28.2 IP), adding 23 walks and a 1.08 WHIP in six starts as a 20-year-old. Over the course of his 16-year MLB career, the 35-year-old has tallied a 196-121 record and 3.37 ERA (1,039 ER in 2,778.1 IP) adding 2,534 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP.

2019 marks Moustakas' third MLB All-Star selection in his career fater 2015 and 2017. In 77 games with the Brewers this season he owns a .275 average (81-295) , adding 51 runs, 18 doubles, 23 homers and 49 RBI along with a .917 OPS. His 23 longballs rank sixth in the National League.

The left-handed slugger played for Omaha during the 2010, 2011 and 2014 seasons, combining for a .294 average (141-479) with 77 runs, 34 doubles, one triple, 26 homers and 97 RBI, which included driving in a franchise record 11 runs on August 30, 2010. In his nine-year MLB career, Moustakas has accumulated a .253 average (989-3,906) in 1,065 games, adding 459 runs, 214 doubles, five triples, 170 homers and 523 RBI.

Smith earned his first MLB All-Star nod in 2019 and has compiled a 1-0 record and 2.16 ERA (8 ER/33.1 IP), adding 21 saves in 34 appearances while striking out 51 batters compared to just eight walks, along with a 0.81 WHIP. His 21 saves rank third in the National League.

The left-hander pitched for the Storm Chasers during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, combining for a 10-8 record and 3.32 ERA (66 ER/178.2 IP) with four saves, adding 174 strikeouts compared to 46 walks. In his seven-year MLB career he has combined for a 21-22 record and 3.54 ERA (149 ER/378.2 IP) with 36 saves, adding 449 strikeouts and 136 walks.

For a full list of the MLB All-Star rosters, click here.

Major League Baseball's 2019 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be televised on FOX beginning at 6:30pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.