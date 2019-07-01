Kevin Cron, Taylor Widener Earn PCL Weekly Honors

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Reno Aces infielder Kevin Cron and pitcher Taylor Widener have been named the Pacific Coast League's Player/Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 24 - June 30, the League Office announced today.

Cron, 26, hit .370 (10-for-27) with 12 runs scored, 3 doubles, 5 home runs and 13 RBI. The power-hitting slugger led the Pacific Coast League in home runs (5), RBI (13), BB (9) and runs scored (12). Cron's award is the fourth time an Aces player has been named Player of the Week this season, joining teammates Matt Szczur (May 27 - June 2), Yasmany Tomas (May 20-26) and Kevin Cron (May 13-19).

Cron had multi-hit performances in three contests this week, headlined by a two-homer three-RBI game on June 24 against Albuquerque. The Pacific Coast League's top home run hitter has recorded four multi-home run games this season and 26 total homers. In addition, his 75 RBI lead the Pacific Coast League this season despite not appearing with the Aces from May 22 through June 22 when he was with Arizona. Overall, Cron is batting .335 for Reno this season with 26 homers, 75 RBI, 40 BB, 16 2B and an OPS of 1.263.

Widener, 24, earned his first PCL Pitcher of the Week honor and second overall weekly accolade (Pitcher of the Week - May 20, 2018, Double-A Jackson). The right-hander made two starts over this period, his first on June 25 and his latest on the 30th. On June 25 in Salt Lake Widener threw six shutout innings while allowing three hits with five strikeouts. Last night against Las Vegas, Widener tied his season-high with nine strikeouts in five innings of two-run baseball.

The Aiken, SC native came to the Diamondbacks organization following a three-team trade in February of 2018. Arizona Traded 3B Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees; New York Yankees Traded Taylor Widener to Arizona; New York traded Nick Solak to Tampa Bay; Tampa Bay traded RF Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona and Arizona traded LHP Anthony Banda to Tampa Bay.

Widener is 6-4 this season and has a team-best 87 strikeouts. The right-hander has struck out five or more batters in eight of his last 10 starts and is third in the Pacific Coast League with 87 K's.

