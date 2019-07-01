No, Dogs: Chihuahuas annoy Grizzlies on Monday night

El Paso, Texas - The Fresno Grizzlies (43-41) saw their three-game win streak end on Monday, losing 11-1 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (51-32) at Southwest University Park. Fresno had taken the first two of the five-game series over the weekend.

El Paso opened the scoring with four runs in the third, split between a Jose Pirela triple and an Aderlin Rodriguez homer. A pair of El Paso solo homers an inning later (Jason Vosler, Matthew Batten) quickly made it 6-0 Chihuahuas. Rodriguez's second longball of the evening came in the fifth, for a 7-0 score.

Yadiel Hernandez (three hits) and pitcher Ben Braymer enjoyed the only multi-hit efforts for the Grizzlies. Hernandez reached base four times with a walk; his double followed by Brandon Snyder's RBI double broke up the shutout in the eighth.

LHP Dietrich Enns befuddled Fresno with a line of six hits over six and two-thirds shutout innings; he walked four but struck out eight while earning his eighth winning decision of the year. El Paso would tack on four runs in the eighth to finish the night's scoring; a two-run double by Webster Rivas, a Boog Powell RBI single and a Pirela RBI single completed a five-hit frame.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (3-4, 2B, BB, R)

- LHP Ben Braymer (2-2, 2nd & 3rd career hits as a pro)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Aderlin Rodriguez (2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI)

- LHP Dietrich Enns (6.2 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K)

- CF Boog Powell (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- RF Jose Pirela (2-5, 3B, 3 RBI, R)

Next up

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday July 2 El Paso Chihuahuas (Road) RHP Erick Fedde (Fresno) vs. LHP Kyle McGrath (El Paso) 6:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Now 12-16 this season when facing left-handed starters, the Grizzlies have dropped nine of their last 11 games against southpaws.

Despite Monday's setback, of the PCL's current lineup of cities, El Paso is one of five that Fresno has a non-losing all-time record against. The Grizzlies are 45-45 against El Paso (since 2014), 90-58 against Albuquerque (1998-2000 & 2003-present), 53-51 against Omaha (since 1598) and 35-21 against Round Rock (since 2005). With the Colorado Springs franchise relocating to San Antonio beginning this season, the Grizzlies were 110-93-1 against Colorado Springs from 1998 through 2018. Fresno will face San Antonio for the first time with four games on the road, August 2-5.

