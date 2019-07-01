Fateful Fourth Leads to 4-3 Loss

Nashville, Tenn. - The Nashville Sounds scored four runs in the fourth inning and starting pitcher Joe Palumbo struck out 10 batters over five strong innings, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 4-3 defeat Monday night at First Tennessee Park.

The Dodgers were flummoxed by Palumbo (1-0), who yielded just two hits and allowed one unearned run. The left-hander struck out seven of the game's first 10 batters and did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin matched zeroes with Palumbo until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Sounds (36-47) broke a scoreless tie. With two runners on and one out, Carlos Tocci hit a three-run homer to right-center field for the Nashville's first home run of the series.

Adam Moore came up next and reached base when a ground ball toward first base took a funky hop and went behind Cameron Perkins. Moore later scored on a RBI double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa to put Nashville ahead, 4-0.

The Dodgers (34-48) answered with a run in the fifth inning. Angelo Mora sent a fly ball to deep right-center field that was missed by Tyler Pill, resulting in a three-base error. Gavin Lux followed with a RBI double to cut Nashville's lead to 4-1.

OKC drew three straight walks in the sixth inning to load the bases with one out, but Sounds reliever Phillips Valdez struck out Josh Thole before Mora lined out to left field to end the inning.

The Dodgers left two more runners on base in the seventh inning but scored again the eighth inning on a RBI single by Mora. With two runners on and two out, Connor Joe sent a ground ball up the middle fielded by shortstop Eli White. White threw to second base in an attempt to record a force out, but Mora was safe. Thole, the lead runner, strayed off third base and eventually was tagged out in a rundown between third base and home plate to end the inning.

Each of the first two batters of the ninth inning were retired before DJ Peters walked to bring the tying run to the plate. Shane Peterson nearly evened the score, as his deep drive to right field hit halfway up the wall and resulted in a RBI double instead. With Peterson representing the tying run at second base, Sounds closer David Carpenter struck out Drew Jackson to end the game, as Carpenter earned his 13th save.

After a tough fourth inning for Gonsolin, the Dodgers bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless innings to hold the Sounds at four runs. Shea Spitzbarth covered the first 2.1 innings, followed by one inning each from Jaime Schultz and Caleb Ferguson. The trio allowed just two singles and notched four strikeouts.

The fourth inning ultimately resulted in a loss for the team and for Gonsolin (1-2), who made his first start with OKC after his Major League debut. He was charged with four runs and five hits, with three walks and four strikeouts, taking his first defeat since April 7 in his Triple-A debut.

