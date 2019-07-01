A Pair of Aces Take Home PCL Player of the Week Honors

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday their Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 24-30. Reno Aces infielder Kevin Cron was named Player of the Week, while fellow teammate right-handed starter Taylor Widener took home Pitcher of the Week honors.

For the week, Cron hit .370 and led the PCL with five home runs and 13 RBI. The Texas Christian University product also led the league in walks (9) and tied for the league lead with 12 runs. The Placentia, California native hit in six of seven games he played in for the week and had three multi-hit games including a three-hit performance on June 24 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. In that game, Kron hit two home runs and had three RBI.

On the season, the 26-year-old is batting .335 with a league leading 26 home runs and 75 RBI. For Kron, his 26 home runs also leads all of affiliated Minor League Baseball. Kron made his Major League debut earlier this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 24 against the San Francisco Giants. This is Kron's fourth Player of the Week honor for his career, all with the Reno Aces (two in 2018, two in 2019).

Widener picked up the win in his first start of the week, tossing six scoreless frames for the Aces. The Aiken, South Carolina native surrendered just three hits while striking out five batters in route to the Aces 7-0 win over the Salt Lake Bees on June 25. Widener followed that performance by tying a season-high nine strikeouts on June 30 against the Las Vegas Aviators; he did not factor into the decision.

On the season, the 24-year-old is 6-4 in 17 starts with 87 strikeouts. Widener was selected by the New York Yankees in the 12th round of the 2016 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina. The 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks MiLB.com Organizational All-Star takes home the second Pitcher of the Week honor of his career (May 20, 2018 with Jackson Generals of Double-A Southern League).

