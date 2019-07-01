Enns Shuts down Fresno

July 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





El Paso starter Dietrich Enns pitched 6.2 shutout innings in the Chihuahuas' 11-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Monday night at Southwest University Park. Enns struck out a season-high eight batters and has allowed only three earned runs in 17 innings vs. Fresno this season.

Aderlin Rodriguez hit two home runs for the Chihuahuas and has three homers in his last two games. Matthew Batten hit a solo home run over the right field pole, one day after his inside-the-park home run Sunday.

Batten's home run Monday was part of back-to-back homers with Jason Vosler, El Paso's first set of back-to-back home runs since Ty France and Jose Pirela on June 14 vs. New Orleans. Boog Powell had three hits in the leadoff spot for El Paso, his first game leading off this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/01/579459#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579459

Team Records: Fresno (43-41), El Paso (51-32)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Erick Fedde (0-1, 15.75) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (3-2, 7.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.