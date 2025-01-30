Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17
January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Mélyna Alexis, Khadijah Cissé, Kellyane Dumas, Alyssa Garreaud, Marika Martineau and Mia Mc Lean Mercier have been selected by Canada's U17 national team to take part in a training camp in Spain from February 5 to 16.
The Canadians will play three friendly matches against England (February 11), Scotland (February 13) and Sweden (February 15).
Since 2023, the six players have been playing with the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in Ligue1 Québec.
Alexis (15 years old), a winger trained at AS Laval like teammate Garreaud (17), earned her first cap for the national team at the Concacaf U15 championship in 2024. Goalkeepers Cissé (16) and Dumas (15), trained respectively at CS Longueuil and AS Laval, return to the national team after taking part in last year's Concacaf U17 and U15 championships respectively.
Defenders Martineau and Mc Lean Mercier (16), trained respectively at RS Beauport and CS Longueuil, have also received their first call-up to the national team.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025
- Earthquakes Forward Benji Kikanović Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Partner with Local Bay Area Sports Teams to Host the Bay for LA Online Auction - San Jose Earthquakes
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" Campaign for 2025 MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese - Philadelphia Union
- Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Learns New 2025 Leagues Cup Format - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero - Minnesota United FC
- Hozier Continues Record-Breaking Momentum with 2025 Unreal Unearth Tour Expansion Across North America - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Forward Kévin Cabral Granted U.S. Green Card - Colorado Rapids
- Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Canadian Defender Raheem Edwards to MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Maximus Ekk - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17
- Three CF Montréal Academy Players Called up by Canada's U17 National Team
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp