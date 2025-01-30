Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Mélyna Alexis, Khadijah Cissé, Kellyane Dumas, Alyssa Garreaud, Marika Martineau and Mia Mc Lean Mercier have been selected by Canada's U17 national team to take part in a training camp in Spain from February 5 to 16.

The Canadians will play three friendly matches against England (February 11), Scotland (February 13) and Sweden (February 15).

Since 2023, the six players have been playing with the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in Ligue1 Québec.

Alexis (15 years old), a winger trained at AS Laval like teammate Garreaud (17), earned her first cap for the national team at the Concacaf U15 championship in 2024. Goalkeepers Cissé (16) and Dumas (15), trained respectively at CS Longueuil and AS Laval, return to the national team after taking part in last year's Concacaf U17 and U15 championships respectively.

Defenders Martineau and Mc Lean Mercier (16), trained respectively at RS Beauport and CS Longueuil, have also received their first call-up to the national team.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.