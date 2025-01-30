Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport
January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United is aware and actively monitoring the ongoing investigation into the tragic collision between a commercial flight and a helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29.
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families and individuals impacted by this devastating event. As a club, we recognize these tragic moments affect not only those directly involved but the entire community.
In times of hardship, it is more important than ever that we stay united, supporting one another with compassion and strength. We stand with our city and our community as we navigate through this difficult moment together.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025
- Earthquakes Forward Benji Kikanović Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Partner with Local Bay Area Sports Teams to Host the Bay for LA Online Auction - San Jose Earthquakes
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" Campaign for 2025 MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese - Philadelphia Union
- Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Learns New 2025 Leagues Cup Format - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero - Minnesota United FC
- Hozier Continues Record-Breaking Momentum with 2025 Unreal Unearth Tour Expansion Across North America - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Forward Kévin Cabral Granted U.S. Green Card - Colorado Rapids
- Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Canadian Defender Raheem Edwards to MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Maximus Ekk - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- D.C. United Midfielder Jackson Hopkins and Forward Hakim Karamoko to Undergo Surgery
- D.C. United Acquires $185,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot
- D.C. United Signs Australian National Team Defender Kye Rowles from Hearts FC in Scotland