Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United is aware and actively monitoring the ongoing investigation into the tragic collision between a commercial flight and a helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families and individuals impacted by this devastating event. As a club, we recognize these tragic moments affect not only those directly involved but the entire community.

In times of hardship, it is more important than ever that we stay united, supporting one another with compassion and strength. We stand with our city and our community as we navigate through this difficult moment together.

