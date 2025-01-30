Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese
January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have entered a two-year partnership with Cooper® cheese brand as it becomes the official cheese of the Union, Subaru Park, and WSFS Bank Sportsplex. Under the partnership, Cooper® cheese products will be available on menu items throughout Subaru Park as well as branding within the stadium.
"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Cooper® cheese," said Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Slonaker. "The Union and Cooper® cheese share a deep commitment to celebrating hometown heroes and delivering top-quality products both on and off the field. We look forward to creating impactful collaborations together."
"Who can resist scrumptious food, especially when it's loaded with creamy, melty cheese, while rooting for their favorite sports team? These moments create lasting, special memories with family and friends," said Michelle Spoerl, Brand Manager of Cooper® cheese. "Cooper® cheese is thrilled to join the Philly Union family and be a part of the cherished traditions Union fans hold dear."
Cooper® cheese will be available on various menu items at Union Yards Grill and at various locations in Subaru Park such as Philly Cheesesteak Co. On The Roll (section 107), Primepoint Club and in Suites. Cooper® cheese will also have a promotional item giveaway for one match during each season, along with in-stadium signage elements, and community sponsorship with the Army-Navy Cup and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association (EPYSA).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025
- Earthquakes Forward Benji Kikanović Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Partner with Local Bay Area Sports Teams to Host the Bay for LA Online Auction - San Jose Earthquakes
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" Campaign for 2025 MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese - Philadelphia Union
- Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Learns New 2025 Leagues Cup Format - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero - Minnesota United FC
- Hozier Continues Record-Breaking Momentum with 2025 Unreal Unearth Tour Expansion Across North America - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Forward Kévin Cabral Granted U.S. Green Card - Colorado Rapids
- Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Canadian Defender Raheem Edwards to MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Maximus Ekk - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule in Clearwater; Spain Friendlies
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $350,000 in GAM from San Diego FC
- Bradley Carnell Named Philadelphia Union Head Coach