Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have entered a two-year partnership with Cooper® cheese brand as it becomes the official cheese of the Union, Subaru Park, and WSFS Bank Sportsplex. Under the partnership, Cooper® cheese products will be available on menu items throughout Subaru Park as well as branding within the stadium.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Cooper® cheese," said Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Slonaker. "The Union and Cooper® cheese share a deep commitment to celebrating hometown heroes and delivering top-quality products both on and off the field. We look forward to creating impactful collaborations together."

"Who can resist scrumptious food, especially when it's loaded with creamy, melty cheese, while rooting for their favorite sports team? These moments create lasting, special memories with family and friends," said Michelle Spoerl, Brand Manager of Cooper® cheese. "Cooper® cheese is thrilled to join the Philly Union family and be a part of the cherished traditions Union fans hold dear."

Cooper® cheese will be available on various menu items at Union Yards Grill and at various locations in Subaru Park such as Philly Cheesesteak Co. On The Roll (section 107), Primepoint Club and in Suites. Cooper® cheese will also have a promotional item giveaway for one match during each season, along with in-stadium signage elements, and community sponsorship with the Army-Navy Cup and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association (EPYSA).

