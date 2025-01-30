Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from Atlanta United
January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired $400,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Atlanta United in exchange for the Discovery Priority of Miguel Almiron.
The Club will receive $325,000 GAM in 2025 and $75,000 GAM in 2026.
Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires $400,000 GAM from Atlanta United in exchange for the Discovery Priority of Miguel Almiron.
