Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from Atlanta United

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired $400,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Atlanta United in exchange for the Discovery Priority of Miguel Almiron.

The Club will receive $325,000 GAM in 2025 and $75,000 GAM in 2026.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires $400,000 GAM from Atlanta United in exchange for the Discovery Priority of Miguel Almiron.

