Hozier Continues Record-Breaking Momentum with 2025 Unreal Unearth Tour Expansion Across North America

Building on the unprecedented success of his Unreal Unearth Tour in 2023 and 2024, Hozier returns in 2025 with an extended run of dates across North America. This exciting new leg of the tour will see the acclaimed singer-songwriter touring stadiums for the first time along with his return to amphitheaters and festivals around the country. In addition to the new dates, rescheduled dates have also been announced for his previously postponed shows in Casper, Wyoming and Billings, Montana. Routing and ticketing information can be found below.

Over the course of its 2023-2024 North America run, the Unreal Unearth Tour has drawn over one million fans, with record-breaking ticket sales over the 83 performances and countless sold-out shows across 72 cities. In response to extraordinary demand, the 2025 extension promises to deliver even more unforgettable nights of music, including performances in previously unvisited venues and additional opportunities for fans to experience Hozier's breathtaking live artistry.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, February 5 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET time at livemu.sc/hozier. The Artist Presale begins February 6 at 10am local time, while the general onsale starts February 6 at 2pm local time at livenation.com.

Hozier's live shows have become a beacon of raw emotion and artistry, captivating audiences with their blend of soulful energy, rich storytelling, and dynamic musicianship. As his music continues to evolve, the Unreal Unearth Tour serves as a testament to his enduring connection with fans and his ability to translate deeply personal themes into once-in-a-lifetime live moments backed by his band. This new run continues his celebrated journey of connecting with fans through powerful live performances.

Released on August 18, 2023 via Columbia Records, his third album Unreal Unearth has been celebrated as a defining work, praised for its exploration of resilience and humanity amid life's uncertainties. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and has garnered acclaim from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Esquire, and Billboard.

UNREAL UNEARTH TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES:

*with Gigi Perez as Special Guest

@with Amble as Special Guest

+Rescheduled Show

^Festival Performance

~Non-LN Date

Sun Jun 8 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival^

Tue Jun 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Thu Jun 12 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena*

Sun Jun 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

Wed Jun 18 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium*

Fri Jun 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest~*

Mon Jun 23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*@

Mon Jun 30 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center+@ - *RESCHEDULED DATE

Wed Jul 2 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark+@ - RESCHEDULED DATE

Fri Jul 4 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Music Festival^

Fri Jul 18 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival^

Sun Jul 20 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park*

Thu Jul 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

Fri Aug 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 - South Lake Tahoe, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys~*

Tue Aug 12 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Thu Aug 14 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park*

Wed Sep 10 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium*@

Sun Sep 14 - Green Gables, PE - Sommo Music Festival^

Tue Sep 16 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri Sep 19 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium*

