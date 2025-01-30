Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed defender Nicolás Romero from Club Atlético Tucumán to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Romero will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"I am very happy to join Minnesota United and take this big step to Major League Soccer,' said MNUFC defender Nicolás Romero. "MLS is a super competitive league, constantly growing and full of great players. I know it will be a huge challenge, but I like challenges and I am going to give it my all for this club, for my new teammates and for the people who cheer for us in every game. Now a new phase begins and I am ready to defend these colors with pride. Let's go Minnesota United!"

"Nicolás is an ambitious player who has the desire to make the next step in his career, and we are excited to welcome him to Minnesota," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to seeing Nicolás bring a strong work ethic, athletic ability and versatility in the back as an added option to the back line this season and beyond."

Romero arrives at Minnesota after having played for Tucumán's senior team since the 2021 season. With Tucumán, the center back has made 78 game appearances across all competitions, and has scored twice in over 6,500 minutes of action on the pitch.

The center back made his professional senior team debut on February 5, 2021 when he entered late in the match on the road against Independiente (Argentina), finishing out the final ten minutes of an eventual 1-0 victory.

Notably, Nicolás Romero and current Loons midfielder Joaquín Pereyra were teammates from 2021-2024 at Club Atlético Tucumán.

VITALS

Nicolás Romero

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 11/28/2003 (21 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Birthplace: Chumbicha, Argentina

Previous Club: Club Atlético Tucumán

