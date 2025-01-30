Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero
January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed defender Nicolás Romero from Club Atlético Tucumán to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Romero will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"I am very happy to join Minnesota United and take this big step to Major League Soccer,' said MNUFC defender Nicolás Romero. "MLS is a super competitive league, constantly growing and full of great players. I know it will be a huge challenge, but I like challenges and I am going to give it my all for this club, for my new teammates and for the people who cheer for us in every game. Now a new phase begins and I am ready to defend these colors with pride. Let's go Minnesota United!"
"Nicolás is an ambitious player who has the desire to make the next step in his career, and we are excited to welcome him to Minnesota," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to seeing Nicolás bring a strong work ethic, athletic ability and versatility in the back as an added option to the back line this season and beyond."
Romero arrives at Minnesota after having played for Tucumán's senior team since the 2021 season. With Tucumán, the center back has made 78 game appearances across all competitions, and has scored twice in over 6,500 minutes of action on the pitch.
The center back made his professional senior team debut on February 5, 2021 when he entered late in the match on the road against Independiente (Argentina), finishing out the final ten minutes of an eventual 1-0 victory.
Notably, Nicolás Romero and current Loons midfielder Joaquín Pereyra were teammates from 2021-2024 at Club Atlético Tucumán.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs defender Nicolás Romero from Club Atlético Tucumán to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. Romero will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
VITALS
Nicolás Romero
Position: Defender
Date of birth: 11/28/2003 (21 years old)
Height: 6'1"
Birthplace: Chumbicha, Argentina
Previous Club: Club Atlético Tucumán
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025
- Earthquakes Forward Benji Kikanović Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Partner with Local Bay Area Sports Teams to Host the Bay for LA Online Auction - San Jose Earthquakes
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" Campaign for 2025 MLS Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Cooper© Cheese - Philadelphia Union
- Six CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2025 Announces New Competition Format to Feature More Interleague MLS vs. LIGA MX Matches - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Learns New 2025 Leagues Cup Format - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero - Minnesota United FC
- Hozier Continues Record-Breaking Momentum with 2025 Unreal Unearth Tour Expansion Across North America - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Forward Kévin Cabral Granted U.S. Green Card - Colorado Rapids
- Club Statement: Commercial Plane and Helicopter Collision Near Ronald Reagan National Airport - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Canadian Defender Raheem Edwards to MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Maximus Ekk - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Signs Center Back Nicolás Romero
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025
- Minnesota United Transfers Forward Teemu Pukki to HJK Helsinki
- MNUFC Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025 MLS Season
- Minnesota United Signs Bongokuhle Hlongwane to New Contract