Earthquakes Partner with Local Bay Area Sports Teams to Host the Bay for LA Online Auction

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they are partnering with the Bay Area Host Committee, Golden State Valkyries, Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks and Bay FC to offer their support for those in the Los Angeles community recently affected by the devastating wildfires through an online auction of exclusive memorabilia and sporting experiences beginning today, Jan. 30, through next Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT. All proceeds will go to the LA Fire Department Foundation.

Fans can visit the online auction website here to bid on swag and signed jerseys from each team including a San Jose Earthquakes 2024 team-signed 50th anniversary jersey, a San Francisco Giants Buster Posey signed jersey, a San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey signed jersey, a Golden State Warriors signed jersey, a San Jose Sharks Macklin Celebrini signed jersey, a Bay FC Racheal Kundananji signed jersey and a Golden State Valkyries team swag bag. In addition, the Bay Area Host Committee has donated two tickets to the 2026 World Cup being hosted at Levi's Stadium.

The Earthquakes recently joined the Bay Area Host Committee in announcing support and encouraging individual contributions to the Red Cross in order to help them to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.