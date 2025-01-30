Earthquakes Forward Benji Kikanović Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Benji Kikanović successfully underwent a patella tendon debridement on his right knee Thursday after aggravating the injury during training. The surgery was performed by Dr. John Kao of West Coast Sports Institute and will keep Kikanović sidelined for three to four months.

Born in San Jose and raised in Antelope, California, the versatile Kikanović has made 95 regular-season appearances at forward, winger and right back since joining the Quakes in 2021 from USL Championship side Reno 1868 FC. He has scored 14 goals and tallied four assists in league play.

