New York Red Bulls Sign Canadian Defender Raheem Edwards to MLS Contract

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have signed Canadian defender Raheem Edwards to an MLS contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today. Edwards signs a two-year MLS contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

"Raheem [Edwards] has a lot of experience in MLS and has won each major trophy in MLS in his career," said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman said. "His experience and leadership will be valuable to our roster, and we are excited for him to get to work with our team."

Edwards, 29, brings nine seasons of experience in MLS. He has played 177 career MLS matches and has recorded eight goals and 28 assists. This past season, Edwards played for CF Montreal, where he made 25 MLS appearances and tallied five assists. Prior to Montreal, Edwards played two seasons with the LA Galaxy, where he made 60 MLS appearances and tallied three goals and 10 assists.

The Toronto, Ontario native played the 2021 season with LAFC making 27 MLS appearances and tallying two assists. Edwards also made stints with Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC. He featured for his hometown club, Toronto FC, for two seasons, where he made 27 career appearances and tallied one goal and seven assists. He was a member of the 2016-17 Toronto FC team that won MLS Cup, Supporters Shield, and the Canadian Championship in the same season. He also won the Canadian Championship with Toronto FC in 2017.

"Raheem is a great individual that has a proven track record in MLS, and we are excited to have him with us," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has a great ability on both sides of the ball, and we are looking forward to getting him on the pitch with us soon."

Edwards has made five career appearances for the Canadian National Team. He made his debut for the national team on June 13, 2017, in a 2-1 victory over Curacao. Edwards earned his last call-up to Canada in 2022, during Canada's CONCACAF Nations League group matches.

TRANSACTION: The New York Red Bulls have signed Canadian defender Raheem Edwards to a two-year MLS contract through 2026 with an option for 2027 pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC on January 30, 2025.

