Houston Dynamo FC Launch "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" Campaign for 2025 MLS Season

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC has launched their "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" brand campaign in celebration of the Club's 20th MLS season.

The campaign is a celebration of and testament to the city of Houston, which the team proudly represents across North America and the world. Since the beginning (2006), the players and fans have cultivated a community, and built a legacy fueled with passion and pride for the city and the sport we love.

"Forever Orange" is an ode to the unwavering loyalty of Dynamo fans and their commitment to supporting the team every season for the last two decades. "Forever Houston" reflects the players' unwavering love for Houston and their pledge to continue building a championship legacy for the club.

When combined, "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" represents the unbreakable bond between the Houston community and the Dynamo, while honoring long-time supporters and welcoming new fans with a sense of belonging and unity.

Highlighting the launch is the release of an anchor video showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Dynamo fans and the club throughout the years. The video features iconic fan favorites from the past including Demarcus Beasley, Brian Ching and Brad Davis, alongside the team's current roster of favorites such as Amine Bassi, Griffin Dorsey, Ezequiel Ponce and Erik Sviatchenko. Fans can watch the full video HERE.

Extensions of the campaign will be amplified across Houston Dynamo's social media platforms, website and fan email communications, featuring customized video content and graphics. In addition, paid media placements-including out of home (billboards), CTV/streaming ads, radio and social spots-will extend the message to new audiences during the season. Fans will also experience the campaign on matchdays through match graphics and select merchandise released throughout the season at the team store.

The 2025 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest on Sunday, Feb. 16 will celebrate the launch of this year's campaign with fun festivities, including an opportunity to meet and take photos with Dynamo players, as well as technical staff and Diesel. The Team Store will be open for fans to purchase the new "Season 20" jersey and other new Dynamo merchandise. Additionally, Dynamo & Dash Charities will host the Club's locker room sale, with proceeds benefiting the charities' 2025 programs. Fans who are not Members can secure their free tickets for the event HERE.

Dynamo fans can also look forward to celebrating the 20th MLS season with a lineup of exciting Theme Nights at Shell Energy Stadium, highlighted by the Season 20 Celebration versus Seattle Sounders FC on May 10. The match falls on Alumni Weekend when the team will welcome back former Dynamo players to Houston, while a special slate of activities featuring fan-favorite moments from the past 19 seasons will be displayed.

Season 20 kicks off with two standout fixtures at Shell Energy Stadium, featuring a Texas Derby versus FC Dallas on February 22 and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final rematch versus Inter Miami CF on March 2. To be part of the action, fans can secure tickets by purchasing full-season memberships, group hospitality packages, 5-match mini plans or single-match tickets. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available HERE.

Since their inaugural season in 2006, the Dynamo have embodied Houston's energy and resilience on and off the field, winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in both 2006 and 2007. The team has also claimed two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles (2018 and 2023), reached two more MLS Cup Finals (2012 and 2013), competed in nine Conference Finals and represented the U.S. in international competitions eight times.

