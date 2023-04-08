Shutouts Shine in Double Header Split for Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (2-1) split a double header versus the Harrisburg Senators (1-2) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night. Somerset shutout Harrisburg 5-0 in the first game and was then blanked 3-0 in game two.

Yankees No. 9 prospect RHP Will Warren (1-0) struck out eight and scattered two hits in 5.2 scoreless innings in his season debut, earning the win in game one.

Max Burt remained hot, putting Somerset on the board in the second with an RBI single. T.J. Rumfield also drove in a run on an RBI single in the third inning.

Everson Pereira's solo shot (1) in the fifth inning capped the Patriots scoring in the 5-0 victory.

New York's No. 15 prospect RHP Clayton Beeter (0-1) took the mound in game two and allowed a run on four hits and struck out seven in 4.1 innings of work.

