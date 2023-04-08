Senators Win Over Patriots in Game Two

Summary

The Harrisburg Senators held the Somerset Patriots to just three hits in game two of their doubleheader Saturday night. Harrisburg tallied two runs in the sixth inning to break open the game.

Turning Point

Trey Harris doubled with Jose Sanchez at first base in the seventh inning with Sanchez beating the tag at the plate even though the ball beat him. The RBI double gave the Sens a 2-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Ronald Herrera led a strong effort on the hill. He went the first 3.2 innings and allowed just three hits. He set the tone in the first inning with three strikeouts. Orland Ribalta followed and retired all four batters he faced to earn the win. Garvin Alston tossed a scoreless frame. Amos Willingham went one, two, three in the ninth for his first double-A save.

With the Gavel

Drew Millas had two more hits and now has six hits in two games. Trey Harris drove in two with a double and a fielder's choice. Harrisburg had seven hits in the game.

Filibusters

The win was the Sens first on the season and their first shutout. They allowed Somerset to move a runner as far as second base just three times in the game. JT Arruda stole a base, his fourth in the series. The Sens stole three bags in the game...Game Time: 2:16...Attendance: 4,522.

On the Docket

Harrisburg opens the home portion of their schedule Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

