Erie Outduels Akron 3-2 in 11 Innings Despite Strong Pitching from Cantillo and Stanley

The Erie SeaWolves outlasted the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron tied the game once more in the bottom of the 10th, Erie answered right back. Josh Crouch lined a single into left to give the SeaWolves the 3-2 lead to open the 11th.

Mound Presence

Joey Cantillo got the start for Akron and looked like the All-Star he was in 2022. Cantillo struck out four over three innings allowing just one unearned run. Davis Sharpe followed with a scoreless inning. Hunter Stanley followed and was dominant in just his fifth professional appearance. Stanley tossed five scoreless innings striking out six SeaWolves. Trey Benton pitched the 10th for Akron allowing just one unearned run. Bradley Hanner allowed one unearned run in the 11th inning.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense answered Erie's early run in the bottom of the fifth when Connor Kokx lined an infield single off the third base bag to plate Gabriel Rodriguez and make it 1-1. The RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the 10th when Rodriguez came home on a throwing error by Erie's Crouch. Akron threatened in the 11th after Petey Halpin worked a walk to put runners on second and third with no outs. But after a popped-up bunt fell behind the mound, Erie was able to quickly recover and get the force at third for the first out, which would prove to settle the SeaWolves down as they shut the door from there.

Notebook

Cantillo and Stanley combined to have 10 of Akron's 12 strikeouts...Halpin, Rodriguez and Joe Naranjo all reached base in every game of the series...Game Time: 3:05...Attendance: 1,898.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Sunday and Monday off before heading to Bowie to open a series with the Baysox on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

