Harrisburg Senators Recap & Box Score - G1 at Somerset

April 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







In Game One of a twin bill, the Senators were held to just two hits in the 5-0 loss to the Somerset Patriots. Somerset scored a pair of runs in the second then two more in the third to break open the game. The Sens loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but failed to score.

Turning Point

Leading 2-0 in the third inning, Somerset scored a pair of runs on a two-out 0-2 pitch single by TJ Rumfield give to the Patriots a 4-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Mitchell Parker started and pitched 2.2 innings before being lifted. He faced 15 batters and allowed four runs on four hits. Malvin Pena followed going 1.1 scoreless innings. Tim Cate allowed a home run in his inning of work. Joel Peguero pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

With the Gavel

JT Arruda and Justin Connell had the only hits for the Senators.

Filibusters

Harrisburg turned their first ground ball double play of the season in the fifth inning. Harrisburg drew four walks in the game....Game Time: 1:58...Attendance: N/A.

On the Docket

The Senators and Patriots play game two of their doubleheader at 6:40 p.m. this evening.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.