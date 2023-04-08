Harrisburg Senators Game Notes & Starting Lineup G1 at Somerset

TODAY'S GAMES: The Senators and Somerset Patriots play a twin bill this afternoon to wrap up their three-game in two day series. The teams were postponed Thursday which created the need for the doubleheader today. Harrisburg sends LH Mitchell Parker to the mound in game one against RH Clayton Beeter for Somerset. In game two, the Sens starter is veteran RH Ronald Herrera and he's opposed by Somerset RH Will Warren. The doubleheader consists of two seven-inning games.

LAST TIME OUT: Somerset scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning on a home run by Tyler Hardman to break a 4-4 tie and give Somerset a 6-4 lead. Earlier the Senators had taken a 4-1 lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Drew Millas had four hits including a home run. Yasel Antuna also homered in the game. RH Jackson Rutledge started and went 4.2 IP allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.

SENATE HAPPENINGS: Harrisburg is opening the season on the road for the third straight season. Last year they started in Altoona and in 2021 they opened in Somerset. Harrisburg is 9-8 in season openers since 2005. In that time only one season opener was postponed (2017 at Altoona and yesterday).

UPCOMING DOCKET: The home opener for the Senators is Tuesday, April 11 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Sens and Squirrels play a six-game series before the Senators head to Akron for a six-game road trip.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Senators open the season with 28 active players and 1 on the development list. They have 16 pitchers and 12 position players.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has just four players in the MLB.com top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #11 RHP Jackson Rutledge; #24 LHP Mitchell Parker; #28 Gerardo Carrillo; and #30 C Drew Millas. The Nationals are the 10th ranked organization according to MLB.com. The top 30 according to Baseball America are #9 Rutledge; #14 Parker; #23 Evan Lee; #25 Millas; #26 Carrillo and #28 Tim Cate.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his first season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the last four season on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Prior to that, he was a manager in the Reds organization at four different levels, the last three (2015-2017) in AAA with Louisville. Former big league reliever Joel Hanrahan is the Senators pitching coach. Tim Doherty is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1988: Dimas Gutierrez collects four hits and drives in four runs as the Senators beat New Britain 10-4 in the 1988 Eastern League season opener before a crowd of 3,076 on City Island.

