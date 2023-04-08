Squirrels Sweep Saturday Season-Opening Twinbill

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept a doubleheader over the Reading Fightin Phils at The Diamond to open the season, taking a 4-3 win in Game 1 and a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Game 1

Win: Ryan Murphy (1-0)

Loss: Andrew Baker (0-1)

Save: Blake Rivera (1)

TOG: 1:53

Box Score

Richmond topped Reading, 4-3, in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

With the score tied, 3-3, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ismael Munguia worked a bases-loaded walk from Reading reliever Andrew Baker (Loss, 0-1) to move the Flying Squirrels ahead by a run.

Richmond reliever Blake Rivera (Save, 1) worked around a pair of two-out singles in the top of the seventh to close out the game.

The Fightin Phils opened the scoring in the first inning. After a pair of Richmond errors, Wendell Rijo hit a two-run double to open a 2-0 lead. A third run scored in the third inning on a double-play groundout by Rijo.

In his Double-A debut, Carson Seymour pitched four innings and allowed three runs (one earned) with two walks and three strikeouts.

In the third, Patrick Bailey clubbed an RBI double to close the score to 3-1. Luis Matos tied the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.

Ryan Murphy (Win, 1-0) worked through the fifth and sixth innings without allowing a run and struck out five.

In his Double-A debut, Munguia reached back three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Matos finished the game 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Game 2

Win: Wil Jensen (1-0)

Loss: Mick Abel (0-1)

Save: Juan Sanchez (1)

TOG: 2:14

Attendance: 6,919

Box Score

In Game 2, the Flying Squirrels opened an early lead and held on late to beat the Fightin Phils, 3-2.

In the bottom of the first inning, Reading starter Mick Abel (0-1) brought in runs with a pair of bases-loaded walks, totaling four walks in the inning, before leaving the game with two outs recorded. Tyler Fitzgerald and Brandon Martorano collected the RBI walks in the frame to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead.

Fitzgerald drove an RBI single in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0.

Making his Double-A debut, Richmond starter Nick Zwack allowed one hit over four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. He finished his night tied for second in franchise history for the most strikeouts in a Double-A debut, even with Chase Johnson and Kyle Harrison and one behind Eric Surkamp's record of 10 from 2011.

Wil Jensen (Win, 1-0) worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen with two strikeouts.

Randy Rodriguez entered in the seventh and issued four walks, including a bases-loaded walk by Max McDowell to break the shutout. Cam Cannon singled in a run against Juan Sanchez (Save, 1) to close the score to 3-2, but Sanchez struck out Johan Rojas to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up their season-opening homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Reading Fightin Phils. Right-hander Mason Black will start for Richmond in his Double-A debut. Lefty Josh Hendrickson will start for Reading.

Sunday is the Easter Sunday Spring Spectacular at The Diamond and kids can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny on the main stage throughout the game. Fans are also invited to play catch on the field from 12:45-1:05 p.m. presented by Nesquik. After the game, kids 14 and younger can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

